For those of you who are liable to wake up on New Year’s Day with plenty of Malibu still in the cupboard, but no butter, milk or eggs, here is when major supermarkets are open in and around Sunderland on Sunday, January 1.
Some are keeping their usual Sunday hours. Some don’t open at all. So here is an alphabetical list, of stores of varying size, which might save you a wasted journey. Don’t forget, there are no buses of Metro services that day.
1. Aldi
Aldi branches in Doxford Park, St Mark’s Road, Grangetown, Pennywell, Seaham, Peterlee, Dragonville, Galleries and Armstrong Road, Washington ARE ALL CLOSED ON NEW YEAR'S DAY. Google image.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Asda
Asda stores in Leechmere, Pennywell, Galleries Washington, Ryhope, Seaham, Boldon and Peterlee all open between 10am and 4pm on New Year's Day.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Co-op
Co-op branches at the Broadway, Hylton Castle, Easington Colliery, Murton, Penshaw, Shiney Row, Whitburn all open between 8am and 8pm. Washington's Concord store opens 10am to 6pm.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Iceland
Iceland at Hylton Riverside opens from 10am to 4pm. Branches in The Bridges, Southwick, Pallion Retail Park, Pennywell and Houghton are CLOSED.
Photo: Sunderland Echo