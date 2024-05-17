Two Sunderland stores offer £11 grocery bundle for a penny
Two Sunderland shops are teaming up with grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper to bring an exclusive 7-item bundle to new customers for just one penny.
The bundle will be available between Monday, May 20 and Monday 27. The aim is "supporting local communities in the cost-of-living crisis".
Shoppers have the chance to grab a variety of goods including school lunchbox treats and branded goodies, with a combined retail value of £11.
Items in the 1p bundle are: Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 6x25g, Coca-Cola Original 1.75L, Red Bull Energy Drink 250ml, Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate Block Bar 100g, Haribo Starmix 140g, Monster Energy Original 500ml, Tetley Original 40 Tea Bags 125g.
The two participating Sunderland stores are Empires Stores on Galashiels Road in Grindon and Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road, Red House.
Chief executive Mike Callachan said: “At Snappy, we’re all about supporting local retailers, to support their communities, so will continue to back these initiatives wherever possible.”
To claim, customers must download the Snappy Shopper app, enter their postcode, and select their local store from the stores list.
Please ensure you read the small print.
