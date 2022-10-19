News you can trust since 1873
Echo readers have been recommending their favourite bars and pubs across the city. See if there's somewhere new for you to try.

Sunderland pubs: 12 Sunderland bars and pubs for autumn drinks as nights cut in and weather turns cold

Gone is the weather for beer gardens and cooling cocktails – we are firmly into cosy pub season as the autumn weather takes hold and the nights get darker.

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

In a time where local businesses need our support more than ever, we turned to the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite pubs in and around the city.

Looking for somewhere new to try for your weekend drinks or that cheeky after-work pint?

Why not try one of the bars or pubs on our reader recommendation list. You can add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

At time of writing, the following pubs were some of the most popular suggestions in the comments section.

1. The Albert and The Old Vestry

Speaking earlier this year, businessman Graeme Tuckwell - who took over the building - said: "Everyday we get people who come in and reminisce about the Old Vestry or 5th Avenue."

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Board Inn

Pictured as the region prepared to welcome the Tour of Britain next month, the Board Inn was another firm favourite with readers.

Photo: Craig Leng

3. Chaplins

Heading into the city centre for a spot of shopping? Take the weight off your feet and have a pit-stop at Chaplins in Stockton Road.

Photo: David Allan

4. The Dolphin

The Farringdon pub was a firm favourite with our readers - and a previous winner of the Echo's Pub of the Year award on more than one occasion.

Photo: Stu Norton

