In a time where local businesses need our support more than ever, we turned to the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite pubs in and around the city.

Looking for somewhere new to try for your weekend drinks or that cheeky after-work pint?

At time of writing, the following pubs were some of the most popular suggestions in the comments section.

1. The Albert and The Old Vestry Speaking earlier this year, businessman Graeme Tuckwell - who took over the building - said: "Everyday we get people who come in and reminisce about the Old Vestry or 5th Avenue."

2. Board Inn Pictured as the region prepared to welcome the Tour of Britain next month, the Board Inn was another firm favourite with readers.

3. Chaplins Heading into the city centre for a spot of shopping? Take the weight off your feet and have a pit-stop at Chaplins in Stockton Road.

4. The Dolphin The Farringdon pub was a firm favourite with our readers - and a previous winner of the Echo's Pub of the Year award on more than one occasion.