Allica Bank has emerged as Britain's fastest-growing firm, leading the Sunday Times 100 list

Birmingham's Clive Henry Group ranks second with tripled annual sales in the healthcare sector

Food and nutrition sectors see growth, with brands like Rheal and Trip among the top five

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone brewery ranks 24th, the fastest-growing privately owned brewery

A notable proportion of the top 100 companies are founded by women

A digital bank has emerged as the fastest-growing firm in Britain, with a significant portion of the top 100 firms being founded by women, according to the Sunday Times.

The latest research shows which private businesses are rapidly climbing the ranks across entrepreneurial Britain.

Allica Bank secured the top position this year, experiencing an average sixfold increase in annual sales over the last three years.

Known for its focus on digital business solutions, the bank offers market-leading savings rates and provides commercial mortgages up to £10 million.

The Sunday Times 100 fastest-growing companies in Britain list is an annual compilation that ranks private businesses based on their sales growth over a specified period. It is compiled by a network of reporters from The Sunday Times and other Times newspapers.

The list showcases the most dynamic and rapidly expanding businesses across various sectors in the UK economy, and serves as a recognition of entrepreneurial success and highlights companies that have achieved significant growth rates, often driven by innovation, market demand and effective business strategies.

Birmingham-based healthcare recruitment and consultancy Clive Henry Group is named as the second fastest-growing company, with average annual sales more than tripling.

Meanwhile, food and nutrition brands are making strides this year, with food supplement brand Rheal, CBD drinks and oils maker Trip, and health supplements brand Ancient + Brave completing the top five.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery features at number 24, making it the fastest-growing privately owned brewery in Britain.

The research also found that a quarter of Britain’s fastest-growing businesses in the latest year were founded or co-founded by women. However, that is slightly fewer than the 28 female entrepreneurs who made the top 100 in last year’s rankings.

Fewer than half of the companies in the list are based in London – 43 – with the rest spread out across the country.

Other notable brands to feature in the rankings include athleisure brand Castore, which has the backing of British tennis champion Andy Murray, and affordable bridalwear retailer Six Stories.

Explore the full Sunday Times 100 list to discover more about the fastest-growing companies in Britain.