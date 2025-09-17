A breakfast product has been removed from the shelves over safety concerns 😦

Spoon Cereals is recalling its Cinnamon + Pecan Granola

The product contains oats (gluten) and peanuts but the label does not mention those ingredients

The batch affected is 400g and has best before dates of 22 May 2026 and 26 May 2026

A cereal product has been taken off shelves over a safety risk, with some customers being urged not to eat it.

Spoon Cereals has recalled its Cinnamon + Pecan Granola, due to it containing oats (gluten) and peanuts. The affected batch does not mention these particular ingredients on its label.

By not mentioning the ingredients of oats and peanuts, this poses a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to oats or gluten, with coeliac disease or an allergy to peanuts.

The affected batch is a 400g pack size with a best before of 22 May 2026 and 26 May 2026.

Spoon Cereals has taken action by recalling the product, and the Food Standards Agency have advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations.

The brand has also issued a point-of-sale notice, which explains why the product is being recalled and the steps to take if customers have bought the product.

A statement from the company says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to oats or gluten or have coeliac disease and or an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website or email [email protected].