An alert has gone out over a supermarket food which may contain salmonella.

AB World Foods Ltd is recalling Al’Fez Natural Tahini as the bacteria has been found in some batches of the product. It is sold at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda, among other shops.

The affected products are 160g jars with the batch codes 3355, 4004, 4023, 4024, 4039 and 4040, and a best before date of June 2025, July 2025 and August 2025.

The Food Standards Agency has put out an alert, and says all jars should be returned to the retailer for a refund, and that a receipt is not necessary.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The Mayo Clinic describes salmonella infection as a “common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract”. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

Some people with salmonella infection have no symptoms, but most will start to feel ill between eight to 72 hours after exposure. Most healthy people recover within a few days to a week without treatment, but diarrhoea can cause dehydration and life-threatening complications can occur if the infection spreads beyond the intestines.