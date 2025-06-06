A much bigger and better revamped Home Bargains store is set to open at the Galleries in Washington after the company has taken over the adjoining former Halfords store.

In August of last year (2024) Halfords closed its Washington branch in the Galleries. The news was followed in April (2025) when Home Bargains temporarily closed its store, also located in the Galleries.

The new supersized Home Bargains at the Galleries. | Neil Fatkin

Excitement has been building in recent weeks as the Home Bargains signage was seen being erected to cover both the company’s old store and the larger former Halfords shop.

The revamped Home Bargains has now incorporated the former Halfords store. | Neil Fatkin

An initial social media post from the Galleries stated: “You may have noticed Home Bargains has closed, but don’t worry, it’s expanding to bring you even more of what you love.”

A billboard erected outside of the store has now confirmed the new supersized store is to open its doors to bargain hunters on Saturday June 14.

The new Home Bargains store is set to open on June 14. | Neil Fatkin

An updated social media post from the Galleries has also confirmed the news.

The post stated: “Mark your calendars - doors reopen on 14th June 2025. Stay tuned for updates.”

The billboard also confirmed that Home Bargains is recruiting new staff for the store.