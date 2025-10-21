More than 1,000 workers are at risk of redundancy

Pizza Hut has named the 68 restaurants across the UK that will close

It comes after its dine-in business collapsed into administration, and puts 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy

Some delivery sites will also close as part of a restructuring

Pizza Hut has named the 68 restaurants across the UK that will close, after its dine-in business collapsed into administration.

The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration. It puts 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

Pizza Hut will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring.

The sudden move caused confusion among Pizza Hut staff, with several employees reportedly sent home mid-shift on Monday (October 20) as closures began rolling out nationwide. FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the administration process.

The announcement came less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.

But despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.

In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”

The closures mark another chapter in the long decline of high street casual dining chains, many of which have struggled since the pandemic due to rising costs, changing consumer habits, and the growing dominance of delivery services.

Pizza Hut has now revealed the locations of every restaurant closing, as reported by GB News.

Full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants closing:

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton, Lancashire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol, Avon

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley, West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon, Surrey

Dudley, West Midlands

Dundee, Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield, Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Hartlepool, Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford, Herefordshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough, Cleveland

Norwich, Norfolk

Oldham, Lancashire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale, Lancashire

Romford, Essex

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull, West Midlands

St Helens, Merseyside

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Thanet, Kent

Tower Park, Dorset

Truro, Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan, Lancashire

Yeovil, Somerset

Employees at several Pizza Hut restaurants were unexpectedly sent home on Monday after the business entered administration - read a local report here .