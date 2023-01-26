Aerial images show the emergence of steel and timber framework supporting new apartments on the former Vaux site, where 132 eco-friendly homes will stand.

Four new neighbourhoods are to be created along the Riverside area, that could become home to up to 2,500 residents. A mix of apartments, townhouses, and maisonettes are planned which will use renewable energy systems and smart technology to help reduce the carbon footprint.

The new homes will be located beside the orchards and allotments of Kingsley Gardens and nearby Riverside Park. The Vaux neighbourhood will also be the site of the Expo Sunderland in 2024, an event that will showcase the homes of the future and the aspirational lifestyle that Sunderland provides.

How the new appartments on the former Vaux site will look.