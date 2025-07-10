A new Toyland Toyshop is set to open at the Galleries in Washington this Saturday (July 12) and to mark the occasion there is set to be a bumper give away worth thousands of pounds.

A Facebook post from the shop confirmed the first 75 children through the door will receive a free goody bag worth £50, including a £5 voucher to spend at the store.

The new Toyland Toyshop is set to open on Saturday. | Toyland

A spokesperson said: “To welcome our customers to our new branch in The Galleries, we have got 75 goody bags to be given away to the first 75 children that are accompanied by a parent / guardian on Saturday July 12.

“We will be open from 9am. As we are expecting a lot of interest in these goody bags I would recommend you get there early to secure your bag.”