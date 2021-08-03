New coach service set to offer journeys from Sunderland to London for £9.99

As the demand for travel increases following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, FlixBus has added Sunderland and Newcastle to its growing network of destinations.

Coaches are set to depart three times a day, seven days a week and offer budget travel from Wearside to destinations such as London, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Passengers will be able to travel from Sunderland to London for as little as £9.99.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director FlixBus UK: “We are excited to offer convenient travel to people from Newcastle and Sunderland.

“This is a great time for people in the UK to discover their own country and do so sustainably travelling by coach. Whereas coach travel is already very popular across the UK, we believe that the market still has the potential to grow.

"Thus far, we have received strong support from the industry to bring in an alternative and a new player that is approaching operators as partners.”

The entire FlixBus network is comprised of and driven by regional coach partners across the country, with all buses have strict hygiene regulations in place to keep passengers safe on their journey.

This means that preventive measures against Covid-19 remain in place despite the national easing of coronavirus restrictions such as extra ventilation ad thoroughly sanitising of coaches after each trip.

You can find a complete list of destinations within the UK and abroad by clicking here.

