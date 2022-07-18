New car parking charges at Sunderland's Stadium of Light - here's how much it will cost

Subject to approval, the charges – introduced by the City Council in partnership with Sunderland AFC - will be in place on non-matchdays and event days.
Motorists can expect to pay 50p per hour or £3 for a full day, with a £350 annual permit option also available. Drivers will be able to pay through the RingGO app.
Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said the ongoing Riverside Sunderland development will see “significantly higher volumes of people” visiting the city centre.
He added: “Allowing people to park their cars at the stadium for a small charge on non-matchdays will ease pressure on some of the existing city centre car parks and encourage people to choose active travel and more sustainable options like public transport as we move towards our 2030 Carbon reduction targets."
More information on using RingGo can be found at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/RingGo