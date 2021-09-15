New Boots beauty hall in Sunderland’s Bridges centre to stock top US brand Morphe and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty
Sunderland’s Boots store has unveiled its new beauty hall after a makeover which means shoppers will now be able to buy some top cosmetic brands for the first time.
Among products now available are top US brand Morphe and also Fenty Beauty, created by Rhianna.
The beauty hall also stocks vegan, cruelty and gluten free range, Bite Beauty and tattoo inspired vegan beauty brand, KVD.
Longstanding favourites such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, Elizabeth Arden and Boots No 7 remain, while shoppers will also be able to purchase items from Too Faced, Benefit, Huda Beauty, Rituals and Liz Earle.
Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said: “We’re delighted that the Bridges now has some of these fantastic, internationally renowned brands on offer for the first time.
“It means that shoppers don’t need to go out of Sunderland to buy them and at the same time can still get all of their favourite products that have always been available at Boots.