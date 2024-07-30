Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building society has brought back its sub-4% mortgage rates as market competition heats up 🔥

Nationwide is reintroducing fixed mortgage rates below 4%

It has reduced rates by up to 0.25 percentage points on two-, three- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages

The new rates include a five-year fixed rate of 3.99% for new home movers with a 40% deposit, and a no-fee five-year fixed-rate loan at 4.24%

First-time buyers can access a five-year fixed rate of 4.55% with a 15% deposit and a £999 fee

Rates for existing customers moving home and for additional borrowing are also reduced

Average mortgage rates have been trending downward, with financial experts noting the potential for further reductions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide is reintroducing fixed mortgage rates below 4%, as competition in the market increases.

The decision by Britain's largest building society follows a trend where several lenders have been lowering their rates in anticipation of a potential cut in the Bank of England base rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Wednesday 24 July, Nationwide has reduced rates by up to 0.25 percentage points on its two-, three- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages, with the lowest rate set at 3.99%. The last time Nationwide offered rates below 4% was in early February.

The new rates include a five-year fixed rate of 3.99% for new customers moving home with a 40% deposit, which also has a £1,499 fee. A no-fee five-year fixed-rate loan is also available at 4.24% for people with a 40% deposit.

For first-time buyers, Nationwide is offering a five-year fixed rate of 4.55% for people with a 15% deposit for a fee of £999. However, as part of the shake-up Nationwide is increasing the rates on selected two-year tracker products by up to 0.15 percentage points.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

It is also reducing rates for existing customers moving home by up to 0.23 percentage points on selected two-, three- and five-year fixed-rate products and cutting additional borrowing rates by up to 0.25 percentage points on two-, three- and five-year fixed products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of home, said: “As the country’s largest mutual, we want to maintain our support for all types of borrowers.”

According to data from financial information website Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on the market on Tuesday is 5.81%, down from 5.88% on Monday.

The average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate is 5.40%, down from 5.47% on Monday.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Fixed mortgage rates are on the downward trend, which will be a relief to borrowers looking to refinance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still much more room for improvement, but it has taken a few months for the lowest fixed mortgage rates to drop below the 4% mark.

“However, as it stands, five-year fixed mortgages are lower than a two-year equivalent, so any borrowers unsure on which to choose would be wise to seek advice to go through their options.

“Since the start of 2024, mortgage rates have been volatile, and in the past few weeks lenders have been reacting to changing swap rates (which are used by lenders to price their loans).

“Mortgage rates could fall further, but it is difficult to tell how quickly and by what margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Typically, a brand with a large presence in the market that cuts rates can encourage other lenders to review their rates to compete, so, as the lowest five-year rates have edged closer to 4% from some of the biggest high street brands, the market did appear on course to reveal a sub-4% deal.

“Borrowers sitting on the fence may remain patient for a little while longer. However, on the flip side, those who feel this might now be their chance could see if they can lock into a deal early, as some lenders will let borrowers do this from three to six months in advance.

“Those waiting for the Bank of England to cut base rate may be crossing their fingers for August, but this has split opinions among economists who are now pointing towards September at the earliest due to stubborn service inflation.”