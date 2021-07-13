The group will play a matinee show at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 16, with the show set up thanks to what the venue has said is “due to phenomenal demand.”

The Best British Group Brit Award winners. South Shields’ own Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall will appear with Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they perform songs from their hit album Confetti featuring hits Holiday, Confetti featuring Saweetie, Break Up Song and the number one single Sweet Melody alongside some of their greatest hits including Touch, Woman Like Me, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex.

Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards pictured in April this year.

Tickets for the matinee date goes on sale on Friday, July 16, at 9am.

Doors on the afternoon will open at 1.30pm.

The gig joins a date on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, with doors open from 6.30pm.

All original dates remain valid for those dates.

As they confirmed the new tour plans, the group said: “You know how much we love being on the road and performing every night for you all.

"However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we must prioritise the safety of our fans and crew and help to stop the spread.

"Therefore we’re so sad to say that the Confetti tour will be postponed to April 2022.

"All tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates and we’re taking this chance to add an additional show for our fans in Cardiff.

"We can’t wait to see you when it is safe to do so.

"Lots of love. The girls x"

With more than 60 million records sold, 10 billion global streams, over 5 billion YouTube views, 5 platinum albums, 5 UK number 1 singles, and over 2 million tickets sold Little Mix are officially the world’s biggest girl band.

Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, with £1 from the ticketing fees per ticket will be distributed between them equally, subject to VAT.

