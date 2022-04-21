Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swedish furniture giant has confirmed plans to open a click-and-collect facility for customers at Follingsby Park Industrial Estate, near Washington.

From Monday April 25, IKEA shoppers will be able to place their order online and choose a free collection slot for the new site, which previously operated only as an external warehouse for the company's Gateshead store in Pinetree Way, near the Metrocentre.

IKEA first launched its click-and-collect service in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility at Follingsby Park Industrial Estate will launch on Monday, April 25. Picture: Google Maps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lockdown restrictions meant non-essential retailers had to close their doors to customers during certain periods of time, with some permitted to operate on a click-and-collect basis only.

IKEA's click-and-collect service has remained popular since the firm welcomed customers back into stores from April 2021.

At time of writing, click and collect is currently available between 9am and 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am and 8pm on Saturday and 11am and 5pm on Sunday at the Gateshead branch.

Speaking of the new facility near Washington, an IKEA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that IKEA Gateshead will be trialling an external free click-and-collect facility at Follingsby Park Industrial Estate in Washington, Tyne and Wear from April 25 for customers shopping online.

Queues outside IKEA's Gateshead branch in June 2020 when it first reopened for shoppers. Picture: Raoul Dixon/NNP.

“This service forms part of our ongoing ambitions to become even more affordable and accessible, allowing us to meet our customers in ways that are more convenient for them.”