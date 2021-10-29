How to get involved with Dalton Park’s first ‘spooktacular’ Scare Academy

The live, immersive Halloween experience started at Dalton Park on Wednesday, October 27 and is set to run right until until Sunday, October 31.

It is open between 11am and 4pm each day, with tickets selling out within a week of going on sale, however daily walk-in slots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Situated at Unit 113, right next door to Cineworld, the free event will take those who dare enter on a journey of spooky silent discos and scary selfie spots with lots of tricks and treats thrown in along the way.

Dalton Park's Scare Academy is open each day between 11am and 4pm until Sunday, October 31.

Jerry Hatch, who is the centre manager at Dalton Park, has expressed his expressed his surprise at how popular the event has been and revealed that the centre is now looking to hold similar events next year.

He said: “It’s the first time we’re offering this kind of immersive experience to our visitors so I cannot believe tickets have already sold out.

“We’ve arranged 50 performances and walk-in bookings are available on a first-come-first served basis, so everyone should still be able to get in on the action.

Amelia Cummings, Prunella Pumpkins (middle) and Oliver Cummings in the Scare Academy.

“Initial feedback from our little guests has been incredible and we can’t wait to welcome even more visitors this weekend and share all the tricks and treats we have up our sleeve!

"It's also a great use for the vacant unit which provides an ideal space for hosting events like this. We're aiming to hold similar experiential events in 2022, and this will ensure that we remain a firm choice for those looking to enjoy a fantastic day out!"

The experience is suitable for children aged between four and 10-years-old who must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Activities such as a silent disco will be on offer to those who dare enter the Scare Academy.

Bosses at Dalton Park say that visitors should allow for around 30 minutes to complete the Scare Academy experience.

More details and information on the event can be found on Dalton Park’s website: www.dalton-park.co.uk/events/scare-academy.

