Here is where you can get a FREE hot drink when using the Metro in December

Metro bosses are working with coffee shops and kiosks in six stations and interchanges, offering the winter warmers as a thank you to customers.

The coffee shops and kiosks taking part are:

Good Brews, Gateshead Interchange

Metro passengers will be able to enjoy a free hot drink at some stations during December.

Kiosk, Regent Centre Interchange

The Olive Branch, Park Lane Interchange

Fares Fayre, Monkseaton station

The TrainLine, Seaburn station

Dil & The Bear, Whitley Bay station

The individual businesses will decide on the best way to give the hot drinks away, and as numbers are limited, the offer will not run all day, every day.

Huw Lewis, Director of Customer Services, said: “It’s been a really tough time for everyone, not least the small businesses in our stations, so we thought the time was right to do something extra to support them, and offer a nice treat to our customers at the same time.

“We’re delighted with the number of customers who have come back to Metro this year, and we’re expecting to see more over the festive period, as people finally enjoy a Christmas night out or a festive day with the family. We wanted to say a little thank you to them for their support.

“Engaging with our customers in ways like these is all part of our efforts to complete Metro's recovery from the pandemic, by welcoming people back to build up to and beyond pre-Covid passenger numbers.”