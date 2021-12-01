Here is where you can get a FREE hot drink when using the Metro in December
Passengers using the Metro system this December can enjoy some festive cheer with FREE hot drinks.
Metro bosses are working with coffee shops and kiosks in six stations and interchanges, offering the winter warmers as a thank you to customers.
The coffee shops and kiosks taking part are:
Good Brews, Gateshead Interchange
Kiosk, Regent Centre Interchange
The Olive Branch, Park Lane Interchange
Fares Fayre, Monkseaton station
The TrainLine, Seaburn station
Dil & The Bear, Whitley Bay station
The individual businesses will decide on the best way to give the hot drinks away, and as numbers are limited, the offer will not run all day, every day.
Huw Lewis, Director of Customer Services, said: “It’s been a really tough time for everyone, not least the small businesses in our stations, so we thought the time was right to do something extra to support them, and offer a nice treat to our customers at the same time.
“We’re delighted with the number of customers who have come back to Metro this year, and we’re expecting to see more over the festive period, as people finally enjoy a Christmas night out or a festive day with the family. We wanted to say a little thank you to them for their support.
“Engaging with our customers in ways like these is all part of our efforts to complete Metro's recovery from the pandemic, by welcoming people back to build up to and beyond pre-Covid passenger numbers.”
Metro says its passenger numbers on trains are currently 90% of the pre-pandemic levels.