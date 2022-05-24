Loading...
Here is a list of properties on the market in Sunderland in the region of the city's average house price.

Latest figures from the Land Registry show that throughout March, houses in Sunderland sold for an average price of £142,041 – here we reveal a list of properties on the market in the region of that price.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:55 am

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland has risen by £18,000, putting the area top of the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Throughout March, semi-detached properties across Wearside sold for an average price of £147,017, with terraced properties selling for an average of £114,709 and flat prices sold for an average price of £87,440.

It meant that house prices increased by 1.7% in Sunderland which is more than the average for the North East.

Here are nine properties that are currently on the market in Sunderland in the region of £142,000.

1. Rydal Mount

Rydal Mount in the Castletown area of Sunderland is on the market for offers in region of £145,000.

2. Blyton Avenue

Blyton Avenue in Ryhope is on the market for £139,950.

3. NPSE Colin Terrace NEP upload.jpeg

This three-bedroom home in Colin Terrace is on the market for £144,950.

4. Dunbar Street

This double-fronted two bedroom cottage in Dunbar Street is on the market for £139,950.

