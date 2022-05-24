Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland has risen by £18,000, putting the area top of the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Throughout March, semi-detached properties across Wearside sold for an average price of £147,017, with terraced properties selling for an average of £114,709 and flat prices sold for an average price of £87,440.

Here are nine properties that are currently on the market in Sunderland in the region of £142,000.

1. Rydal Mount Rydal Mount in the Castletown area of Sunderland is on the market for offers in region of £145,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Blyton Avenue Blyton Avenue in Ryhope is on the market for £139,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. NPSE Colin Terrace NEP upload.jpeg This three-bedroom home in Colin Terrace is on the market for £144,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Dunbar Street This double-fronted two bedroom cottage in Dunbar Street is on the market for £139,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales