Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sunderland has risen by £18,000, putting the area top of the North East’s 12 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
Throughout March, semi-detached properties across Wearside sold for an average price of £147,017, with terraced properties selling for an average of £114,709 and flat prices sold for an average price of £87,440.
It meant that house prices increased by 1.7% in Sunderland which is more than the average for the North East.
Here are nine properties that are currently on the market in Sunderland in the region of £142,000.