Fuel crisis: 7 pictures of filling station forecourts in and around Sunderland on Tuesday, September 28

Our snapper Stu Norton has been looking at petrol stations in Sunderland and nearby South Tyneside as the nationwide lack of drivers continues to affect deliveries of fuel.

Steady queues were in evidence at Sunderland filling stations on Tuesday with motorists keen to fill up their tanks.

By Graham Murray
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 3:13 pm

There were no huge queues to be seen, but the shortages were in evidence, with pumps out of use at some stations.

There were also restrictions on the amount of fuel which could be purchased on some sites.

1. BP, Wessington Way

Fuel was unavailable at BP, Wessington Way, on the morning of Tuesday, September 28.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Empty pumps

The BP site at Wessington Way.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Applegreen, Harbour View

Fuel was available at the station in Roker, but a lot of pumps weren't in use.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Signs of the times

'Sorry out of use' markings signs at Applegreen, Harbour View on September 28.

Photo: Stu Norton

