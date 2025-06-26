Dalton Park bucks online retail trend by reaching full occupancy for first time ever

Dalton Park has achieved full occupancy for the first time in its 22-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Park in East Durham | Dave Charnley Photography

Since taking on the asset management of the scheme in 2022, Global Mutual has taken the Murton retail park’s occupancy from 87.3% upon acquisition, to fully let today.

The team says this is thanks to a focused leasing strategy which has enhanced the centre’s premium offering, diversified its tenant mix, attract new brands and ultimately, driven sales growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global Mutual has worked in partnership with a whole host of brands to revitalise the scheme’s retail and leisure offering.

The upcoming opening of CafeBar eighteen38 is the final unit to be let to take Dalton Park Outlet to full occupancy for the first time in its history.

In line with this success, Dalton Park saw a 20% increase in overall sales between December 2022 and December 2024, demonstrating the strength of the leasing strategy, which has attracted premium brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and popular high street brands White Stuff and Saltrock.

As a result, the mixed fashion category at Dalton Park has experienced a remarkable +117%* uplift across the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health & beauty category at Dalton Park has experienced growth of +18.1%, with a corresponding 18% rise in sales per square foot.

The centre saw the launch of global beauty and wellbeing brand, Rituals, in May 2025 and is expecting further gains in the category following this brand opening.

In addition, the food and beverage offering has delivered a +12% increase in sales, reflecting the strength and diversity of the centre’s food and beverage offering – set to grow further upon Cafebar eighteen38’s opening this summer.

Nicky Lovell, Head of Outlets and Retail Business Development at Global Mutual said: “Reaching 100% occupancy is a significant milestone and a clear reflection of our long-term vision for Dalton Park. Since acquiring the centre, we’ve focused on building a high-performing, resilient retail environment by attracting brands that align with our shoppers and deliver strong results for our tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This achievement highlights Dalton Park’s continued relevance in a fast-changing retail landscape. With a refreshed mix of premium and high street brands, strategic leasing and a strong focus on delivering customer value, the outlet is well positioned for future growth.

“We remain committed to investing in both placemaking and performance to ensure Dalton Park continues to thrive as a leading destination for shoppers and retailers alike.”