The five-item bundle can be bought for a penny - but please read the small print.

Two local convenience stores have teamed up with a grocery delivery app to offer customers a bundle of top-brand cleaning items for just a penny.

Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road in Redhouse and Premier Simar’s Convenience on Millfield Terrace in Whitburn will both be running the offer, which is aimed at fighting the current cost of living crisis.

The 1p bundles, each of which contains five items, will be available only on the Snappy Shopper app at the two stores on Wednesday, February 7 and will feature household cleaning essentials which are usually sold for over £10.

The items included in the bundle are: Fairy Liquid, Comfort fabric conditioner, Surf Tropical Lily laundry powder or Daz laundry powder, four rolls of Andrex Classic Clean four rolls and Domestos Original thick bleach.

Happy Shopper says anyone who places an order will receive the bundle within an hour.

Pam of Premier Simar’s Convenience said: “We’ve received an overwhelming response from our local community when we’ve run these kinds of bundles in the past and are committed to doing everything we can to support the people of Sunderland while times are tough.

"Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can still afford the basics despite rising costs and are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the bundle.”

The one penny cleaning bundle will be followed up by a cupboard filling bundle containing nine items later in February at the same two stores.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “Our penny bundles are designed to enable retailers to support their communities where it’s needed the most.

Pam of Premier Simar’s Convenience with the penny bundle.

"Everyone needs to tidy up now and again and yet the costs of essential items like washing up powder and bleach have soared.

"By running this kind of initiative with our retailers, we hope to alleviate some of the burden people are feeling at present by saving you cash on your cleaning."