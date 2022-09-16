Shoppers across Sunderland are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.

Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Who had the cheapest trolley?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

Tesco charged £1.80 for 200g of cheese, it was 50p for 500g of lentil soup at Sainsbury’s and at Aldi it cost 32p for 200g of gravy granules.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, September 15.

Where will you be shopping this week?

According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £13.64.

Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.

