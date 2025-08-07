Children can swing into summer this week with the opening of a new interactive adventure playground in The Bridges

Up until the end of the school summer holidays on Sunday August 31, the city’s main shopping centre has brought the outdoors indoors with an interactive, woodland-inspired Tree Tops Adventure Playground for those aged from three to 11.

Children can take part in a range of craft workshops at the adventure playground. | Shutterstock

The playground has been designed to stimulate learning through play and is comprised of a ball pool and slide and a climbing wall, complete with supportive ropes to build confidence and coordination.

A vine-wrapped Tepee Swing is set against a dreamlike floral backdrop to echo the natural world while The Grand Treehouse is a leafy hideaway with climbing ropes, ladders and a slide, in which children can explore and play.

Children can also enjoy taking part in a number of workshops including making wind chimes (August 13), flower pot painting and planting (August 20), and kite making (August 27).

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, said the playpark and workshops are designed to “entertain them as well as to allow their imaginations to run riot”.

She added: “The Tree Tops Adventure Playground enables them to do all those things children love – climbing, swinging, sliding and exploring –regardless of the weather.

“While our nature-themed craft workshops will fire their imaginations to create useful objects they might never have made or even seen before.”

While the park is free to use, people are encouraged to make an online voluntary contribution or in one of the donation boxes. The money raised will be used to help families in the city suffering from food poverty.

Karen said: “Wearsiders are well known for their generosity and with so many families really feeling financial pressure at the moment, we do hope those who can, will give generously to an extremely good cause.”

The Tree Tops Adventure Playground will be open daily from 10am to 4pm with quiet time sessions on Sundays from 11am to 12 noon.