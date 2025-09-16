This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover how to stay cosy at home without blowing your budget on energy ❄️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter is approaching, and many households are worried about rising energy costs

But staying warm doesn’t have to mean high heating bills

Timing and efficient use of your heating system can make a big difference

Small changes around the home can help retain warmth and comfort

As the nights draw in and the temperature dips, many of us are already thinking about how to stay warm without facing eye-watering energy bills.

With household budgets under pressure, it’s more important than ever to make your heating work smarter, not harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve gathered practical, low-cost tips to keep your home cosy this winter.

When should you put the heating on for the first time?

There’s no hard-and-fast rule, but many households switch on their heating when indoor temperatures consistently drop below 18°C.

That’s the threshold the NHS suggests is safe and comfortable, particularly for children, elderly people, or anyone with health issues.

If you’re fit and well, you might be able to hold out a little longer by layering up, but don’t risk your health for the sake of saving a few pounds.

Staying warm doesn’t have to mean high heating bills (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Tip to stay warm and save money:

1. Use your thermostat wisely

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heating accounts for more than half of household energy use. Turning your thermostat down by just 1°C can cut annual heating bills by around 10%.

Aim to heat your main living areas to 18–21°C, while bedrooms can be cooler. A programmable thermostat or smart heating system can help you schedule warmth only when you need it.

2. Keep the heat in

There’s no point paying to heat air that escapes through gaps and draughts, so utilise simple fixes like:

Draught-proofing strips on windows and doors

Using a draught excluder (“door snake”) at the bottom of doors

Closing curtains as soon as dusk falls

These small measures can trap valuable warmth and stop cold air creeping in. Thermal curtains or even just thicker ones also make a noticeable difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Rearrange your furniture

It might sound simple, but where you place your furniture matters. A sofa pushed right up against a radiator will absorb much of the heat instead of letting it circulate. Leave some space so warm air can flow freely around the room.

4. Make the most of natural heat

On bright winter days, open curtains and blinds to let in natural sunlight, especially on south-facing windows. Even weak winter sun provides a free boost of warmth. Just remember to close curtains at sunset to keep the heat trapped inside.

5. Use heating only in rooms you need

If you have a spare room or areas of the house you rarely use, keep the doors closed and radiators turned down. Concentrate heat in the rooms where you spend most of your time.

6. Layer up and use blankets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheapest heating is often no heating at all. Wearing a jumper, thick socks, and slippers, along with keeping blankets or throws handy, can reduce your reliance on the boiler.

An electric blanket or heated throw is also cheaper to run than heating the whole house.

7. Bleed your radiators

If radiators have cold spots, they could have trapped air, which reduces efficiency. Bleeding them takes just a few minutes with a radiator key and helps your heating system run more effectively, meaning less wasted energy.

8. Insulate your hot water tank and pipes

A hot water cylinder jacket costs around £20 and can save you up to £70 a year in energy bills. Similarly, insulating exposed pipes (known as “lagging”) helps keep water hotter for longer.

9. Don’t block heat sources

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s tempting to dry clothes over radiators, but it blocks heat and forces your boiler to work harder. Use a drying rack in a warm, ventilated room instead.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse