It’s part of a major shake-up under returning boss Allan Leighton 🚀

Asda plans to open 25 new Asda Express stores between June and December 2025

The move is part of a wider business revamp under returning chairman Allan Leighton

The retailer is likely to target town centres and high-footfall urban areas.

Many new sites are expected to be converted from Co-op and EG Group locations

Asda has not yet revealed where the new stores will open

A major UK supermarket is gearing up to significantly expand its network of convenience stores this year.

Asda has revealed plans to open 25 new locations between June and December, as the retailer hopes to grow the presence of its smaller Asda Express store format in town and city centres.

Last year, Asda scaled back its convenience store rollout to prioritise making stores cleaner and improving product availability on shelves, opening just 12 locations, according to The Telegraph.

The renewed push comes as part of a wider turnaround strategy under executive chairman Allan Leighton, who re-joined the company in November.

Where will the new Asda Express stores be?

While specific locations for the 25 new Asda Express stores have not been officially confirmed, we can speculate on potential sites based on recent developments.

Asda acquired 470 sites from Co-op and EG Group between 2022 and 2023, many of which are expected to be converted into Asda Express stores. It's highly likely that a good portion of the upcoming 25 stores will come from this pool.

Former Co-op convenience stores and EG Group petrol station forecourts with attached retail space are good candidates, as these locations are already operational or easily convertible.

Town centres that currently lack an Asda Express smaller could also be considered, as could suburban high streets with high footfall, and densely populated city neighbourhoods where large supermarkets aren’t practical

Remember, nothing has been confirmed at this point, and we’ll need to wait for official announcements to know for sure.

