All the June food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.
Sunderland cafes, hotels and takeaways all feature on the June inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.
1. Food hygiene ratings
Check out the food hygiene ratings for June. | Google Photo: Google
2. Mickey's Place
Mickey's Place at Saint Michael And All Angels Church, Manor Road, Concord, Washington was awarded a five star rating on June 18. | Google Photo: Google
3. Timeless Flowers & Treats
Timeless Flowers & Treats in the Galleries in Washington was given a five star rating on June 18. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. George Washington Hotel
George Washington Hotel in Washington was awarded five stars on June 16. | Google/LDRS
