All the June food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published its food hygiene ratings for the month of June and a number of Sunderland eateries and takeaways feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, hotels and takeaways all feature on the June inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

Mickey's Place at Saint Michael And All Angels Church, Manor Road, Concord, Washington was awarded a five star rating on June 18.

Mickey's Place at Saint Michael And All Angels Church, Manor Road, Concord, Washington was awarded a five star rating on June 18. | Google Photo: Google

Timeless Flowers & Treats in the Galleries in Washington was given a five star rating on June 18.

Timeless Flowers & Treats in the Galleries in Washington was given a five star rating on June 18. Photo: Jane Coltman

George Washington Hotel in Washington was awarded five stars on June 16.

George Washington Hotel in Washington was awarded five stars on June 16. | Google/LDRS

