Aldi reveals plans to build new stores in Sunderland and Houghton

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is looking for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.”

Aldi wants to build new stores in Sunderland and Houghton.

The full list of locations it is targeting in Tyne and Wear are:

· Newcastle

· Whitley Bay

· Jarrow

· South Shields

· Blaydon

· Sunderland