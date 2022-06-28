Aldi looking for new store locations in Sunderland - could you earn yourself a finders fee?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is searching the city for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres.

According to the company, each site should have space for a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spots and will ideally be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi offers a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public. That is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Aldi is looking for more stores in Sunderland.

George Brown, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.