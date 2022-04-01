Aldi jobs on offer in Sunderland with salaries of up to £41k - here's how to apply

The company says jobs available include store assistant, store management apprentice and deputy manager roles.

Sunderland, Wallsend, and North Shields are among areas where Aldi is looking to recruit.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Tyne and Wear.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally.