Whilst it may not be the healthiest way to start the day, if you’re looking for a breakfast treat then what better way than with a bacon butty.

And here in Sunderland we really are spoilt for choice with an array of cafes and sandwich shops to either eat in or take your bacon butty away.

Check out 18 of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy a banging bacon bun.

The Google ratings used were based on Google reviews at the time of publication and are subject to change. The eateries are not listed in any particular order.

1 . McKeith George Sandwich Bar on Chester Road was given 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 131 Google reviews. McKeith George Sandwich Bar on Chester Road was given 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 131 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Coffee at The Bothy Coffee at The Bothy on John Street has a 4.8 of of 5 star rating from 122 reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Sandwich Tree The Sandwich Tree has a 4.6 stars out of 5 rating from 131 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Avenues Avenues on Hylton Road has a 4.6 stars out of 5 rating from 26 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales