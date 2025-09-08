12 of the best pie shops in Sunderland based on Google reviews

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:58 BST

Whether its chicken and leak, minced beef, chicken Balti, corned beef, or my personal favourite, steak and stilton, there’s nothing better to satisfy your tummy than a home baked pie.

And here in Sunderland we are lucky to have a wide range of outlets offering an array of traditional and in some cases more exotic pies.

Check out 12 of the best places in Sunderland to purchase a takeaway pie based on Google reviews.

The outlets are not listed in any particular order.

Check out some of the best pie shops in Sunderland.

1. Sunderland pie shops

Check out some of the best pie shops in Sunderland. | National World

Photo Sales
The Olive Branch at Park Lane Interchange offers a ranger of tasty pies including mince, steak and kidney, and corned beef. The outlet was rated 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 18 Google reviews.

2. The Olive Branch

The Olive Branch at Park Lane Interchange offers a ranger of tasty pies including mince, steak and kidney, and corned beef. The outlet was rated 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 18 Google reviews. | The Olive Branch Photo: The Olive Branch

Photo Sales
Müller bakery on Villette Road is one of the best places in Sunderland to pick up a pie. Muller bakery scored 4.9 out of 5 from 45 reviews.

3. Müller bakery

Müller bakery on Villette Road is one of the best places in Sunderland to pick up a pie. Muller bakery scored 4.9 out of 5 from 45 reviews. | SN Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
The Baker's Oven on Holmeside do a great cottage pie. The outlet was given a 4.4 star rating out of 5 based on 156 reviews.

4. Baker's Oven, Holmeside

The Baker's Oven on Holmeside do a great cottage pie. The outlet was given a 4.4 star rating out of 5 based on 156 reviews. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleSunderlandReviews
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice