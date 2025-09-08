12 of the best pie shops in Sunderland based on Google reviews

And here in Sunderland we are lucky to have a wide range of outlets offering an array of traditional and in some cases more exotic pies.
Check out 12 of the best places in Sunderland to purchase a takeaway pie based on Google reviews.
The outlets are not listed in any particular order.
1. Sunderland pie shops
Check out some of the best pie shops in Sunderland. | National World
2. The Olive Branch
The Olive Branch at Park Lane Interchange offers a ranger of tasty pies including mince, steak and kidney, and corned beef. The outlet was rated 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 18 Google reviews. | The Olive Branch Photo: The Olive Branch
3. Müller bakery
Müller bakery on Villette Road is one of the best places in Sunderland to pick up a pie. Muller bakery scored 4.9 out of 5 from 45 reviews. | SN Photo: Stu Norton
4. Baker's Oven, Holmeside
The Baker's Oven on Holmeside do a great cottage pie. The outlet was given a 4.4 star rating out of 5 based on 156 reviews. Photo: national world