12 of the best garden centres in and around Sunderland to help you make the most of the sunshine

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:26 BST

With the sun shining and the summer in full swing, what better way to enjoy those long summer days than getting out in the garden.

Whether its finding the right garden furniture, choosing a barbecue, pizza oven and wood burner, or showcasing your green fingered talents with the planting of shrubs and flowers, choosing the best garden centre to suit you needs is crucial.

You can even turn it into a day out by dining out at once of the centres’ cafes.

Check out 12 of the best garden centres in and around Sunderland based on Google reviews.

The garden centres are not listed in any particular order.

1. Top garden centres

Check out some of the best garden centres in and around Sunderland. | Google Photo: Google

Clay's Garden Centre in Washington had a Google review rating of 4.2 from 1,600 reviews.

2. Clay's Garden Centre

Clay's Garden Centre in Washington had a Google review rating of 4.2 from 1,600 reviews. | Google

Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.6 from 235 reviews.

3. Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre

Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.6 from 235 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Elm Tree Farm in Washington has a Google review rating of 4.4 from 734 reviews.

4. Elm Tree Farm

Elm Tree Farm in Washington has a Google review rating of 4.4 from 734 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

