Whether its finding the right garden furniture, choosing a barbecue, pizza oven and wood burner, or showcasing your green fingered talents with the planting of shrubs and flowers, choosing the best garden centre to suit you needs is crucial.
You can even turn it into a day out by dining out at once of the centres’ cafes.
Check out 12 of the best garden centres in and around Sunderland based on Google reviews.
The garden centres are not listed in any particular order.
1. Top garden centres
Check out some of the best garden centres in and around Sunderland. | Google Photo: Google
2. Clay's Garden Centre
Clay's Garden Centre in Washington had a Google review rating of 4.2 from 1,600 reviews. | Google
3. Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre
Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.6 from 235 reviews. | Google Photo: Google
4. Elm Tree Farm
Elm Tree Farm in Washington has a Google review rating of 4.4 from 734 reviews. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.