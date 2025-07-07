Check out some of the best sweet shops in Sunderland.placeholder image
10 of the best sweet and candy shops on Wearside according to Google reviews

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST

Whether it be wine gums, midget gems, bonbons or chocolate mice, we all have our favourite sweets, many of which date back to our school days.

We all remember a trip to a traditional sweetshop where the shopkeeper would carefully measure out your selection onto their weighting scales before bagging them up for you to enjoy.

With the six weeks school holidays nearly upon us, you may want to give your children a treat by taking them to a traditional sweet shop.

And we’ve done your research for you. Check out 10 of the best sweetshops on Wearside according to Google reviews.

The shops are not listed in any particular order.

A. Sacco Confectioner & Tobacconist in Concord Washington has a Google review rating of five stars from 11 reviews.

1. A. Sacco Confectioner & Tobacconist

A. Sacco Confectioner & Tobacconist in Concord Washington has a Google review rating of five stars from 11 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Dream Candy on Cleveland Road in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.7 from 32 reviews.

2. Dream Candy

Dream Candy on Cleveland Road in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.7 from 32 reviews. Photo: Simply Sweetie

The Sweet Boutique in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.9 stars from 32 reviews.

3. The Sweet Boutique

The Sweet Boutique in Sunderland has a Google review rating of 4.9 stars from 32 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Bonbons Sweets Ltd in Chester-le-Street has been given a Google review rating of 4.7 stars from 82 reviews.

4. Bonbons Sweets Ltd

Bonbons Sweets Ltd in Chester-le-Street has been given a Google review rating of 4.7 stars from 82 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

