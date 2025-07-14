With the six weeks holidays nearly upon us there are a number of free fun family activities on offer.placeholder image
10 free family fun activities in and around Sunderland to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST

With the kids breaking up for the summer holidays on Friday (July 18) parents are no doubt looking for ways to keep their children entertained over the summer holidays.

However, it can be an expensive time when it comes to finding the money to pay for family days out over the six week period.

Fortunately there are a number of events and activities in and around Sunderland which are free for families to enjoy.

Check out these 10 free family fun ideas to help keep the kids entertained.

Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens is offering a free arts and crafts print making workshops for children on Friday August 1.

Wear here 4 summer is a programme run by Sunderland City Council and Together for Children giving youngsters the chance to get involved in a range of activities centred around sports, culture, arts and learning, as well as providing free healthy meals and activities. The programme takes place at venues across the city. Further information can be found on the Together for Children website.

Houghton Library is hosting a film making workshop with filmmaker Alastair Cummings. The workshop for 7 to 12-year-olds takes place on August 6 at 1.30pm.

Each weekend between July 13 and August 3rd, families can enjoy free open air concerts from artists including Shayne Ward, Liberty X, Nik Kershaw and Katrina from Katrina & The Waves.

