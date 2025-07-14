However, it can be an expensive time when it comes to finding the money to pay for family days out over the six week period.
Fortunately there are a number of events and activities in and around Sunderland which are free for families to enjoy.
Check out these 10 free family fun ideas to help keep the kids entertained.
1. Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens is offering a free arts and crafts print making workshops for children on Friday August 1. | Sunderland City Council Photo: Sunderland City Council
2. Wear here 4 summer
Wear here 4 summer is a programme run by Sunderland City Council and Together for Children giving youngsters the chance to get involved in a range of activities centred around sports, culture, arts and learning, as well as providing free healthy meals and activities. The programme takes place at venues across the city. Further information can be found on the Together for Children website. | sn
3. Houghton Library
Houghton Library is hosting a film making workshop with filmmaker Alastair Cummings. The workshop for 7 to 12-year-olds takes place on August 6 at 1.30pm. Photo: AN
4. Bents Park Sunday Concerts
Each weekend between July 13 and August 3rd, families can enjoy free open air concerts from artists including Shayne Ward, Liberty X, Nik Kershaw and Katrina from Katrina & The Waves. | National World
