Company behind sustainable fuel facility being constructed in Sunderland gets investment from leading airline group

A CGI view of where the Wastefront facility is being constructed at the Port of Sunderland.

One of the world’s largest airline groups has invested in a leading tyre-to-fuel company who plan to turn used tyres into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at a new site in Sunderland.

The International Airlines Group (IAG) investment will help fast-track the construction of Wastefront’s first commercial plant in Sunderland

The SAF will be made by converting waste tyres into tyre derived oil, which is then refined into road fuels and SAF.

The fuel produced is expected to give life cycle carbon emission savings of more than 80% versus fossil fuels.

This deal is another step forward for IAG in its commitment to SAF and enables Wastefront to begin construction on its fully circular tyre-to-fuel facility at the Port of Sunderland.

The plant will begin operations in 2026 and once fully operational the following year, will process up to 10 million waste tyres annually.

The UK currently generates around 50 million end-of-life tyres each year, with most of them currently exported to countries such as India where they are incinerated in cement plants or disposed of in landfills.

Facilities like Wastefront’s planned Sunderland plant are critical to meeting the UK’s SAF mandate, which came into effect on January 1 this year, requiring at least 10% of all jet fuel used in flights departing the UK to come from sustainable feedstocks by 2030, rising to 22% by 2040.

Achieving the UK’s 2030 SAF target will require producing 1.2 million tonnes of SAF annually for the aviation industry – almost 20 times the UK’s estimated production of 64,000 tonnes in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Jonathon Counsell, IAG’s Group Sustainability Officer, said: “We’re proud to support innovators like Wastefront, who are finding new forms of feedstocks to produce advanced fuels.

"However, as global demand for SAF grows, it’s crucial to expand production in the UK.

"The recent Government mandate will help reduce aviation’s overall carbon impact, but airlines need confidence that the planned revenue certainty mechanism will support UK businesses in developing SAF technology without further increasing the cost base for UK airlines.”

Wastefront CEO Vianney Valès said: "At Wastefront, our mission is to turn a problematic waste stream into a highly valuable resource.

"We can create SAF at an extremely competitive cost with a very low environmental footprint – capable of reducing carbon emissions in the production process of up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuels.

"This investment is a testament to the potential of Wastefront’s technology in tackling waste and air pollution.”

IAG’s investment is part of its broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions its operations, across its airlines Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL. The Group has already secured more than a third of its 2030 SAF target and was the first European airline group to pledge 10% SAF usage by 2030.

Matthew Hunt, director at Port of Sunderland, said: “IAG represents a significant vote of confidence in Wastefront’s plans to establish a world-leading end-of-life tyre recycling facility at Port of Sunderland.

“Upon completion, the facility will recycle hundreds of thousands of tonnes of end-of-life tyres every year and convert them into sustainable green aviation fuel, positioning the port at the heart of the UK’s circular economy while further strengthening the port’s reputation as a global advanced materials processing hub.

“We look forward to working with IAG and Wastefront over the coming weeks and months as work progresses on the development of the terminal, which will create numerous high-skilled jobs for the people of Sunderland and its surrounding areas."