A Sunderland business is helping a talented youngster scale new heights.

Thirteen-year-old Will Duncan, who began climbing as a hobby six years ago, is now one of the country’s top young athletes and was recently selected to be part of the GB Climbing England Regional Squad.

Having achieved continued success at regional-level competitions, trials then followed with GB Climbing, first in London, and then in Sheffield, leading to Will officially becoming part of the England Regional Squad.

Most recently, his skills moved up another notch when he landed third-place podium positions at the All Nations Scottish Bouldering Championships, and the All Nations Irish Lead Championships.

But like all athletes, Will relies on fund-raising to allow him to train and compete at national level.

Now Sunderland environmental consultancy Franks Portlock has stepped in with a sponsorship deal to help.

Co-founder Phil Franks said the firm was keen to help young people achieve their goals and ambitions, as well as supporting projects that make a difference to local communities, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with Will’s commitment to climbing and determination to succeed,” he said.

“It’s fantastic news and, of course, no surprise, that he has now landed a place in the GB England Regional Squad.

“We hope supporting him with this sponsorship in the early stages of his journey will help towards achieving his goals, and we wish him every success.

“We’d love to see him competing at the Olympics in the future, he’s certainly got the talent and drive to get there.”

Co-founder Stephen Portlock added: “As a company that is growing nationally, it’s incredibly important for us to give something back to the region where the first roots of our own journey were laid 18 years ago, and it’s where we remain committed, with our head office firmly established in Sunderland.

“Developing and nurturing the next generation of talent, whether that is through sponsorship or employment opportunities, is part of our journey and helps shape our values, and we will continue to play our part in supporting this region’s success.”

Will’s dad Scott said the family was extremely grateful for the support: “The sponsorship from Franks Portlock has helped massively towards the costs of the 2024 climbing competition season, including the All Nations series in Ireland and Scotland,” he said.

And Will himself is over the moon: “I’m really pleased to have been selected for the GB Climbing England Regional Squad and I’m really looking forward to competing this year and training with GB.”