City venue flying the flag for Sunderland solo at this year's North East England Tourism Awards
The shortlist was announced this week for the Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist 2025-2026, with just one Sunderland place making the grade this year.
But Sheepfolds Stables, which has proved a great asset to a once-forgotten area north of the river, will be hoping to do the city proud at the awards.
The multipurpose venue has been shortlisted in the New Tourism Business of the Year category at the annual awards.
Celebrating the region’s finest places to visit, taste, stay and experience, the shortlist is whittled down from businesses and visitor destinations who enter.
Other nearby businesses to be shortlisted include Dalton Park and Seaham Hall, Tanfield Railway and Dalton Moor Farm, in Murton.
Organised in association with the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, the finalists on the shortlist will now be subject to a rigorous second round of judging by independent experts, who will either make pre-arranged or secret ‘mystery shopper’ visits to the businesses between now and December.
The region’s awards have so far received the highest number of entries out of all the official tourism awards in England, with more than 150 businesses applying before entries closed in early September.
Businesses will have to wait until the Spring to find out if they’ll be taking home Gold, Silver, Bronze or Highly Commended at a glitzy ceremony.
Whilst organisers are remaining tight lipped on the exact details of the 2026 event, movers and shakers from across the region will be invited to celebrate the North East’s visitor economy, which is now worth over £6.6 billion to the region.
North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness said: “It is so important to celebrate this industry and the people in it. Tourism is vital for our regional economy, and that’s why I’m investing in building capacity in the cultural sectors so they have the skills and resources to thrive.
“We want to double the size of our visitor industry, and by getting this right, and shining a light on the organisations that amplify our rich heritage, we can boost our local economy. That means local and rural jobs and opportunities for people from coastlines to countryside right across the North East.
“The people shortlisted should be proud of the part they are playing for the region – they are our biggest champions – and those who win will have the chance to showcase why this is the best region in England, at the national awards.”
The awards are organised by Destination North East England, led by NewcastleGateshead Initiative on behalf of the region, working with delivery partners Visit Northumberland and Visit County Durham and in partnership with all seven local authorities and the North East Combined Authority to unlock the growth potential of the visitor economy.
Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist 2025-2026 (in alphabetical order)
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
- Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham
- Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
- Whitehouse Farm Centre, Northumberland
B&B and Guest House of the Year
- Redesdale Arms, Northumberland
- The Beresford Arms, Northumberland
- The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, Northumberland
Business Events Venue of the Year
- Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Tyne & Wear
- Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter, Tyne & Wear
- The Catalyst, Tyne & Wear
- Utilita Arena Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
- Northumberland Nook, Northumberland
- The Roundhouses, Northumberland
- Tranwell Farm Holidays, Northumberland
Experience of the Year
- Athey's Moor Flying School, Northumberland
- Blackfriars Cookery School, Tyne & Wear
- Newcastle Tour Company, Tyne & Wear
- The Canny Chocolate Company, Tyne & Wear
Tourism Festival or Event of the Year
- Father Christmas at The Old Gaol, Northumberland
- Kynren – An Epic Tale of England, County Durham
- Santa Experience, Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
- Northumberland County Show, Northumberland
Large Hotel of the Year
- Great North Hotel, Tyne & Wear
- INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
- Rockliffe Hall, County Durham
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, County Durham
- Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
- Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum, Northumberland
New Tourism Business of the Year
- Good Times Bike Hire, Northumberland
- Hepple Wilds, Northumberland
- Sheepfolds Stables, Tyne & Wear
- Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland
Pub of the Year
- Rigg & Furrow, Northumberland
- The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Northumberland
- The Middle Inn, Northumberland
- Three Mile, Tyne & Wear
Regenerative Tourism Award
- Dalton Moor Farm and School of Sustainable Living & Wellbeing, County Durham
- Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham
- Hepple Wilds, Northumberland
- Maldron Hotel Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
The Rising Star Award
- Elizabeth Cowell, Vindolanda, Northumberland
- Jaden Dixon, Kynren, County Durham
- Natasha Hambley, Forestry England, County Durham
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
- Mains Cottages, Northumberland
- Tiptoe Retreat, Northumberland
- Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland
Small Hotel of the Year
- Jesmond Dene House, Tyne & Wear
- Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland
- Seaham Hall, County Durham
- The Tempus, Northumberland
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland
- Kielder Observatory, Northumberland
- Tanfield Railway, Tyne & Wear
Taste of North East England Award
- Babul's, County Durham
- Blackfriars, Tyne & Wear
- The Lord Crewe Bamburgh, Northumberland
Unsung Hero Award
- Big River Bakery, Tyne & Wear
- The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear
- The Vindolanda Charitable Trust, Northumberland
Volunteer of the Year
- Kynren Volunteers, County Durham
- Lit & Phil Volunteers, Tyne & Wear
- Northumberland County Show Volunteers, Northumberland
- Northumberland National Park Volunteers, Northumberland