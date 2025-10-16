Sunderland may be underrepresented at the region’s tourist awards this year - but one venue is hoping to do the city proud.

The shortlist was announced this week for the Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist 2025-2026, with just one Sunderland place making the grade this year.

Sheepfolds Stables is in line for an award | Sunderland Echo

But Sheepfolds Stables, which has proved a great asset to a once-forgotten area north of the river, will be hoping to do the city proud at the awards.

The multipurpose venue has been shortlisted in the New Tourism Business of the Year category at the annual awards.

Celebrating the region’s finest places to visit, taste, stay and experience, the shortlist is whittled down from businesses and visitor destinations who enter.

Other nearby businesses to be shortlisted include Dalton Park and Seaham Hall, Tanfield Railway and Dalton Moor Farm, in Murton.

Organised in association with the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, the finalists on the shortlist will now be subject to a rigorous second round of judging by independent experts, who will either make pre-arranged or secret ‘mystery shopper’ visits to the businesses between now and December.

The region’s awards have so far received the highest number of entries out of all the official tourism awards in England, with more than 150 businesses applying before entries closed in early September.

Businesses will have to wait until the Spring to find out if they’ll be taking home Gold, Silver, Bronze or Highly Commended at a glitzy ceremony.

Whilst organisers are remaining tight lipped on the exact details of the 2026 event, movers and shakers from across the region will be invited to celebrate the North East’s visitor economy, which is now worth over £6.6 billion to the region.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness said: “It is so important to celebrate this industry and the people in it. Tourism is vital for our regional economy, and that’s why I’m investing in building capacity in the cultural sectors so they have the skills and resources to thrive.

“We want to double the size of our visitor industry, and by getting this right, and shining a light on the organisations that amplify our rich heritage, we can boost our local economy. That means local and rural jobs and opportunities for people from coastlines to countryside right across the North East.

“The people shortlisted should be proud of the part they are playing for the region – they are our biggest champions – and those who win will have the chance to showcase why this is the best region in England, at the national awards.”

The awards are organised by Destination North East England, led by NewcastleGateshead Initiative on behalf of the region, working with delivery partners Visit Northumberland and Visit County Durham and in partnership with all seven local authorities and the North East Combined Authority to unlock the growth potential of the visitor economy.

Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist 2025-2026 (in alphabetical order)

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham

Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Whitehouse Farm Centre, Northumberland

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Redesdale Arms, Northumberland

The Beresford Arms, Northumberland

The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, Northumberland

Business Events Venue of the Year

Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Tyne & Wear

Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter, Tyne & Wear

The Catalyst, Tyne & Wear

Utilita Arena Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Northumberland Nook, Northumberland

The Roundhouses, Northumberland

Tranwell Farm Holidays, Northumberland

Experience of the Year

Athey's Moor Flying School, Northumberland

Blackfriars Cookery School, Tyne & Wear

Newcastle Tour Company, Tyne & Wear

The Canny Chocolate Company, Tyne & Wear

Tourism Festival or Event of the Year

Father Christmas at The Old Gaol, Northumberland

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England, County Durham

Santa Experience, Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Northumberland County Show, Northumberland

Large Hotel of the Year

Great North Hotel, Tyne & Wear

INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, County Durham

Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum, Northumberland

New Tourism Business of the Year

Good Times Bike Hire, Northumberland

Hepple Wilds, Northumberland

Sheepfolds Stables, Tyne & Wear

Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland

Pub of the Year

Rigg & Furrow, Northumberland

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Northumberland

The Middle Inn, Northumberland

Three Mile, Tyne & Wear

Regenerative Tourism Award

Dalton Moor Farm and School of Sustainable Living & Wellbeing, County Durham

Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham

Hepple Wilds, Northumberland

Maldron Hotel Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

The Rising Star Award

Elizabeth Cowell, Vindolanda, Northumberland

Jaden Dixon, Kynren, County Durham

Natasha Hambley, Forestry England, County Durham

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Mains Cottages, Northumberland

Tiptoe Retreat, Northumberland

Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland

Small Hotel of the Year

Jesmond Dene House, Tyne & Wear

Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland

Seaham Hall, County Durham

The Tempus, Northumberland

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland

Kielder Observatory, Northumberland

Tanfield Railway, Tyne & Wear

Taste of North East England Award

Babul's, County Durham

Blackfriars, Tyne & Wear

The Lord Crewe Bamburgh, Northumberland

Unsung Hero Award

Big River Bakery, Tyne & Wear

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear

The Vindolanda Charitable Trust, Northumberland

Volunteer of the Year

Kynren Volunteers, County Durham

Lit & Phil Volunteers, Tyne & Wear

Northumberland County Show Volunteers, Northumberland

Northumberland National Park Volunteers, Northumberland