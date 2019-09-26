Christmas jobs in Sunderland - Royal Mail, Debenhams, Matalan and other temporary jobs to apply for

Santa Claus is coming to town - but what jobs is he bringing?

The nights are drawing and the temperature is dropping, but it’s not all bad news.

This is the perfect time to start looking for a job to help you get through the expensive festive season.

From the Royal Mail to shops and restaurants, a range of roles are up for grabs.

Here are some of the roles already available in Sunderland (and one from further afield):

Beaverbrooks, The Bridges Part-Time Retail Sales Consultant

Jewellery shop Beaverbrooks is looking for a part-time sales consultant to work until Christmas Eve.

Hours: 16 hours per week

Click here to apply.

Debenhams, Sunderland.

The department store has a range of vacancies from now until the end of December.

Weekend working will be required. Stores will be open seven days a week and with extended opening hours.

Staff receive up to 25% discount in stores and online and extra discounts at Perks@debenhams including 50% off cinema tickets & more

Hours: Various.

To apply, click here.

Poundland, High Street West, Sunderland.

The company is looking for sales assistants for its city store.

Responsibilities will include responding efficiently to till queues, processing till transactions securely, quickly and accurately, delivering effective product availability and replenishing stock as directed.

Hours: You will need to be as flexible as possible and shifts may be required.

Click here to apply.

Matalan, Sunderland.

The clothing and homeware firm is recruiting from its stores in Pallion and Hylton Riverside.

Applicants will ideally have some experience within a retail environment, although this is not essential.

Benefits include 20% staff discount and Family Extras Scheme, an exclusive discount website offering savings at hundreds of retailers across the country.

Hours: Applicants mus be able to work flexibly including across weekends and evenings.

Apply, click here.

The Entertainer, The Bridges, Sunderland.

The toy store chain is recruiting day and evening workers.

Day Crew will be working primarily on the shop floor, approaching and assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping on the till points and making sure the store remains well presented. Applicants will need great customer service skills.

Evening Crew’s primary role will be to assist in refilling the shop sections and ensuring all store deliveries are completed as quickly and accurately as possible ready for the next days trade. This is likely to involve early or late shifts out of normal trading hours.

Hours: Applicants will need to be flexible to work extra hours and shifts when required.

Click here.

The Works, The Bridges, Sunderland.

The bookstore chain is looking for temporary workers.

Duties will include customer service as well as keeping the shelves stocked .

Hours: Four-hour contract, with overtime available.

Apply here.

Manual Data Entry Keyer, Royal Mail, Doxford International, Sunderland.

The role involves entering address characters or address information into the M! DEC computer system for mail which cannot be read by automated scanners

To ensure that all information is typed within keying speed and accuracy targets, which will enable Royal Mail to deliver important cards and parcels during Christmas 2013

Applicants will need quick and accurate and typing skills, the ability to concentrate, to react to system prompts effectively and to work under pressure during peak periods.

Hours: Late Shift Monday-Friday 6.15pm-10pm. Night Shift Monday-Friday 10.30am-6pm. Full Shift Monday-Friday 6.15pm-6am.

To apply, click here.

Elf, Fenwick, Newcastle.

As an Elf, you will spend early November through to Christmas Eve assisting jolly Santa on the Fenwick Rooftop.

Experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided. A theatrical background is beneficial, as are any additional special talents to bring a smile to small faces, such as juggling and balloon modelling.

Benefits include 25% Colleague Discount (some restrictions apply) abd Fenwick Select -a voluntary benefit scheme which offers an extensive range of national and local discounts on a variety of products and services.

Hours: Full-time.