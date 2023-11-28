Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent traders in a busy Sunderland shopping centre are hoping to strike lucky twice.

A late-night opening event in Seaburn's Dovedale Road last year was a major hit, with shoppers snapping up bargains right through until closing time.

The street is home to a string of quality, independent stores, many of which are female-owned, and the late night event was the idea of three of them - Carmichael’s, Lucy Locket Land and Dog and Daisy.

(Left to right) Andrew and Kerry Davison, Lucy McKelvey and Donna Carmichael

Now they are repeating the idea, with stores in the street open until 9pm this Thursday, November 30.

Carmichael’s deli sells a wide range of farmhouse cheeses, cured meats, tray bakes, sausage rolls, sauces, snacks, pastas, locally-brewed and distilled alcohol, kitchen gifts and much more, while Lucy Locket Land was set up by Lucy McKelvey in 2017 to share her love of crafting a showcase the work of a host of local artists.

Dog and Daisy was set up by Kerry Davison in 2016, selling clothing and accessories, and proved so successful that she was joined b husband Andrew to open an extension to the shop, specialising in home and gardens.

Donna Carmichael, of Carmichael's Food Specialist, is hoping this year will prove as successful as the event 12 months ago: "The whole precinct was busy all night," she said.

"It was a proper old-school atmosphere, like how shopping precincts used to be in the run-up to Christmas - the parade was buzzing with people all night.

Donna Carmichael

"We pulled the shutters down at 9pm and there were still people in the shop.

"It was a night when everybody came out and made an effort."