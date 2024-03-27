Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaburn Inn has announced that kids can eat free at the popular seafront pub over the Easter holidays.

From Thursday, March 28 to Friday, April 12 between noon and 6pm, a free two-course kids meal is available with every adult main meal purchased.

There's a new spring menu at the venue, with children's options including fish and chips, sausage and mash, pizza and grilled chicken goujons.

The restaurant and pub with rooms opened next door to Stack in 2021 as part of a wave of investment in Roker and Seaburn.

General manager of The Seaburn Inn, Lewis Hegarty said: "We’re a nation that loves being by the sea so we hope that by allowing kids to eat free with us this Easter, we can encourage people to get out into the fresh air and enjoy a day at the beach.

“Our new menu launched at the end of February and is packed with pub favourites along with some adventurous flavours too, so we really do have something for everyone to enjoy.”