The Petite Petal Co has opened in Front Street, taking over a former florists unit in the village.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medal winner florist Lynne Nellis opens The Petite Petal Co. in Whitburn Village.

Lynne Nellis turned her passion for floristry into a career eight years ago, studying the art form at college and going on to compete in the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show three years in a row, winning gold each time as part of the National Chrysanthemum Society team.

She built up a following with her Petite Petal Co working from home and has now been able to open her first shop.

The Petite Petal Co also sells a range of giftware

It's a dream come true for Lynne who also stocks cards and giftware at the business, which opened in early February.

She joins one in a number of quality independents in the village.

"Everyone in the village has been so welcoming," said Lynne who lives in Ryhope.

"That shop has been a florists for a number of years and I've long had my eye on it," said the businesswoman. "There's not another florists in the vicinity, aside from supermarkets, and I think that people like that I don't just do flowers.

Lynne opened her new shop in February

"We sell a lot of giftware and cards, so it's the whole package. We have got out of the habit of writing letters to each other, so sometimes it's nice just to send a gift to show you are thinking of someone."

Competing in the Chelsea Flower Show spurred Lynne on to starting her own business. "It was such an amazing experience, I thought to myself 'I could do this every day for the rest of my life and it wouldn't feel like work'," she said.

Lynne makes bouquets in a range of styles, but says she especially likes to incorporate personal touches in her pieces.