My Delhi Indian Streetery, which is due to open its new Sunderland site in Borough Road, in the city centre, next month, is set to appear in one of eight episodes of new BBC Two show, Britain’s Top Takeaways, hosted by Sara Cox alongside comedian Darren Harriot.

Britain's Top Takeaways will see some of the nation's top eateries going head to head in a showdown that crowns a different winner each episode.

Each stand-alone episode will feature a different takeaway, from Indian to Chinese, Kebabs to Fish and Chips.

My Delhi will appear on Britain's Top Takeaway

Chefs from each eatery then cook up their favourite dishes in a kitchen studio in Manchester that is then delivered to local households who will score and judge that episode's winner.

Flying the flag for the North East, My Delhi, whose original site is in Newcastle, will be making their television debut on Tuesday, May 10 at 8pm in the Indian episode.

The street food favourite was contacted last year to apply for the series and go through an auditioning process.

Elahi Shah Amin, Director of My Delhi who featured in the show alongside Executive Chef Gaurav Dayal, said: “We couldn’t believe it when the producers contacted us last year to appear on the show. We introduced our Express Takeaway service during the pandemic to allow our diners to continue to enjoy our delicious authentic Indian food from home.

Sara Cox and Darren Harriot

“For that to then lead to this show is just incredible and big thanks to our diners for all their support. We really enjoyed being part of the show and competing with some fantastic eateries. It was an unforgettable experience.

“It’s going to be a brilliant show and we’re proud to be flying the flag for the North East.”

Contestants were required to curate a menu featuring a classic dish, chef’s special, a vegan option and sides.

Executive Chef Gaurav Dayal said: “For chefs, these moments are an ultimate test of your skills. Even choosing the dishes for the menu that you’re going to present on a national TV show was a challenge in itself.

Elahi Shah Amin, Director of My Delhi (right) and Executive Chef Gaurav Dayal (left)

“In the end we went with the dishes that our diners love the most, Butter Chicken 1950s, Railway Station Lamb Curry and Cauliflower Manchurian.

“We never got to see what the households thought of our food so I’m looking forward to watching their reactions for the first time."

Sara Cox said: "When I first heard about this show they had me at takeaway. Especially in recent times, the takeaway has become something of an event in our house. We look forward to burgers, noodles, curry - all delicious and delivered to our front door.

"I’m thrilled to be celebrating the takeaway and finding the very best in Britain, and if that means eating all the left over chips and putting on half a stone, so be it."

The original My Delhi is in Clayton Street, Newcastle

Britain's Top Takeaways begins on Monday, May 9 2022 at 8PM on BBC Two and iPlayer, and you can watch Elahi and Gaurav in action on Tuesday, May 10 at 8pm.

My Delhi Sunderland will open its doors on Tuesday, June 6. The takeaway operations will open earlier from Monday, May 10.

The new Sunderland restaurant will follow a similar theme to the Newcastle site