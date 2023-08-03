News you can trust since 1873
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory brings mouthwatering musical to Sunderland Empire

Read all about it! Willy Wonka has opened his chocolate factory to Sunderland audiences.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

The most mouthwatering of musicals has made its Sunderland debut and it’s proving to be a real sweet treat.

It’s one of Roald Dahl’s most deliciously dark tales as audiences follow golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket through the chocolate factory gates and into the weird and wonderful world of Willy Wonka’s pure imagination.

Both the original book and the popular films it’s spawned inspire the musical, which is a vibrant, theatrical re-imagining of the classic story that’s a veritable chocolate box of entertainment.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour visits Sunderland Empire. Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka and Charlies from left Jesse Lou Harvie, 12 and Harmony Raine Riley, 11.Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour visits Sunderland Empire. Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka and Charlies from left Jesse Lou Harvie, 12 and Harmony Raine Riley, 11.
Running at Sunderland Empire until Sunday, August 13, the UK & Ireland tour stars Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka who posed with a specially-made Echo to mark the show’s arrival in the city.

“The tour is going really well, fantastically, the response is brilliant,” said Gareth whose many West End credits include roles in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady and more.

He added: “The children’s reaction is brilliant, sometimes they’re in the front row at curtain call literally screaming ‘Wonka, call me,’.

"The kids are loving it, as is everyone. It’s a great family show, it’s got something for everybody, from young kids up to grandparents.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour visits Sunderland Empire. Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka.Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour visits Sunderland Empire. Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka.
The musical features memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film including The Candy Man and Pure Imagination as well as a host of new numbers.

Gareth referenced the films when preparing to play the confectionery wizard, but he also makes sure to make the role his own.

"It’s very different from the movies, because it’s a musical theatre adaptation, but the novel is so vivid and that’s exactly what our stage show is like,” he explained.

“I remember when both the films came out, with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, alas I’m that old. I did revisit them, but it was the adaptation and the novel that was my inspiration. The novel is essential to understanding Willy Wonka and his fantastically-complex character.

"With a character like that you just have to really make it your own, you can’t imitate those who’ve gone before. You really have to believe in him, and he’s still a character that’s evolving to this day.”

