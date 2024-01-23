Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas is coming early for a host of good causes, thanks to the generosity of Yuletide Sunderland shoppers.

Throughout the run-up to the festive season, the Bridges organised its own fund-raising events and also hosted charities who held their own activities to help boost funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the final results have been revealed, with national and local charities and organisations benefitting.

The Empire Theatre’s Belle’s Book Appeal collected more than five sacks of books

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal once again had a presence in the centre, selling poppy pins, wristbands and a range of other items, which raised £11,600.

Christmas also saw the return of the popular St Benedict’s Hospice dedication tree, where visitors could write a message to a loved one and hang it on the tree for a small donation.

The scheme raised £6,200 for the hospice, while both shoppers , while stores got behind the Empire Theatre’s Belle’s Book Appeal, donating more than five sacks of books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridges partnered with Sun FM for the tenth year and supported the station's annual toy appeal in a move which saw 650 gifts donated to give struggling families a boost, while carol singing sessions added £1,400 to the money raised at the centre.

Activities organised directly by the centre itself – Santa’s Grotto, the popular Lapland Adventure VR experience and Breakfast with Santa – raised a total of £17,800, which will go to support initiatives such as the Red Sky Foundation as well as other worthy local causes.

Bridges centre director Karen Eve said the people of Sunderland had once again been extremely generous: "It has been an incredible effort by everyone to bring in so much money which will support the good work done by a whole range of charities,” she said.

"Having new ventures at the Bridges like the VR experience gives us an additional way to make more money which will go to help out some of the very worthy local organisations.