Emma McDermott - vice principal of Castleview Academy - has been nominated for a Wearside Women in Business Award for being instrumental in the Gatsby Project. It is spreading the word about the employability of Sunderland students to a huge audience. Picture: Tom Banks

The inspirational work of Emma McDermott is making a real difference for pupils at the Castleview Enterprise Academy.

She has been heavily involved in a scheme known as the Gatsby project which aims to strengthen STEM skills in the workforce.

Thanks to Emma, children across Sunderland have gained key employability skills. She has travelled to Madrid and is about to head to Nashville, Tennessee to further spread the word about the project.

And now her work has won her a nomination for a Wearside Women In Business Award.

Her nomination said: “To have someone in the city that is helping lead on this helps put Sunderland on the map and the opportunities already open to the pupils of Castle View Enterprise academy are amazing.

“Emma knows the challenges faced by pupils throughout the region and is keen to be an ambassador for change and give them the career opportunities that they are all entitled to.”

After hearing she had been nominated, Emma said: “It is quite a surprise. This work is just something that I do and I enjoy it. It is my job and it is a job that I love.”

She told of the impact that Gatsby had had on the academy and said successes had included a first Oxbridge candidate.

