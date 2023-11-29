Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cast of Sunderland Empire's Sister Act enjoy a festive bake from Greggs.

The cast of a hit musical on stage at the Sunderland Empire took a break to enjoy some heavenly treats at Greggs.

Five stars from the much-loved musical comedy based on the 1992 film of the same name, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, headed to the North East bakery chain's branch in Union Street to sample its famous festive bake which is back in stores for the Christmas period.

Running at Sunderland Empire until December 2, the Olivier Award-nominated production stars Llandi Oshinowo, leading the cast as disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Matilda The Musical, Sister Act at the London Palladium, Shrek The Musical).

She was joined at Greggs by some of her fellow Sisters; Lori Haley Fox as Mother Superior (Lori has enjoyed an exciting career performing on Broadway, the West End and throughout Europe), Wendy-Lee Purdy as Sister Mary Theresa (Chicago, Wicked), and Isabel Canning as Sister Mary Patrick (White Christmas, Funny Girl) with Alfie Parker as loveable cop Eddie Souther (School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat).

The new production of Sister Act also features Hairspray and Heathers star Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham and Michael Ward.

The return of the Greggs festive bake is always a sign Christmas is on its way.

Recent years saw the chain launch a vegan version, but this year they are instead stocking an alternative spicy vegetable curry bake.

Other festive items include a Christmas lunch baguette, vegan festive baguette, and Christmas lunch soup.

Chocolate orange muffins and sweet mince pies are also to be found among the sweet items on the menu

Orange hot chocolate and orange mocha are new additions to the drinks menu, with mint hot chocolate, mint mocha and salted caramel latte also back on the menu for Christmas.