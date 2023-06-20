Cast of Heathers musical take over Sunderland sweet shop as show opens at Empire

The cast of cult musical Heathers are in town and, in honour of one of the show’s songs, they’ve been checking out a real life Candy Store.

The four stars of the dark teen comedy took over The Candy Corner in Davison Terrace, Southwick, to mark the show’s debut in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from June 20-24 at Sunderland Empire, the show is based on the hit 1989 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Cast of Heathers the musical Billie Bowman (Heather McNamara), Verity Thompson (Heather Chandler), Elise Zavou (Heather Duke) and Jenna Innes (Veronica Sawyer).

The musical has seen the story strike a chord with a new generation, and it’s been earning its own cult following on Instagram and Tik Tok, with fans calling themselves Corn Nuts.

The coming of age musical stars Jenna Innes as angst-ridden teen, Veronica Sawyer, with Verity Thompson as Heather Chandler,

Elise Zavou as Heather Duke and Billie Bowman as Heather McNamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about what Sunderland audiences can expect from the musical, Jenna said: “It’s a high school dark comedy with these girls playing the evil ones in school. I join in and all hell breaks loose.

Cast of Heathers the musical Billie Bowman (Heather McNamara), Jenna Innes (Veronica Sawyer), Elise Zavou (Heather Duke) and Verity Thompson (Heather Chandler) at Candy Corner Sweet Shop.

"The music is fab and we have such a lovely cast, we have fun on stage every night.”

She added: “I performed at the Empire last year in Les Mis and it’s so good, an amazing theatre.”

Speaking about their ardent fan base, Billie, who plays Heather McNamara, said: “Our fans are called Corn Nuts, and they are nuts – but we love them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Candy Corner was opened by Sunderland businesswoman Nicky Straughan two years ago and it’s given colourful new life to the corner unit, which was a newspaper and sweet shop in years gone by.

The musical has built up a cult following

As well as stocking all manner of sweets and candies, Nicky sells gift boxes of sweets which have proved popular for gifts, as well as with corporate clients.

Nicky said: “It’s been great fun having the cast of Heathers in the shop today. We’re a musical family so it’s been really exciting. One of my nephews is going to London to study musical theatre and the other is at stage school."

Speaking about the shop, she said: “It’s going well, I’ve always wanted a sweet shop so after lockdown I decided to go for it. People’s eyes light up when they come in, we get a great response to the decor and range of sweets.”

:: Heathers the Musical is at Sunderland Empire from June 20-24. Tickets from ATGtickets.com/sunderland*

Candy Corner Sweet Shop in Southwick