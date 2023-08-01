News you can trust since 1873
Cast announced for this year's Beauty & the Beast panto at Sunderland Empire

It may only be August, but this year’s Empire cast has already been announced - oh yes it has.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

Sunderland Empire and Martin Dodd for UK Productions have revealed that North East-born actress and star of Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge, Charlie Hardwick, is set to sprinkle some festive fairy dust over this year’s pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, in the role of Fairy Bon Bon.

Star of screen and stage, Charlie Hardwick is best known for her role as one of the Dales’ most popular characters, the straight-talking Val Pollard for which she won awards for Best Comedy, Best Partnership and Best Exit.

Her many screen credits include her recent role as Sue Carp in school-based drama Ackley Bridge, Sian in Byker Grove as well as many TV dramas including Vera, Our Friends In The North and Eastenders. Her film roles include Purely Belter and Billy Elliot.

Miss Rory, Tom Whalley and Charlie Hardwick will star in this year's Empire pantoMiss Rory, Tom Whalley and Charlie Hardwick will star in this year's Empire panto
Joining Charlie in this tale as old as time is kids Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite Olivia Birchenough as kind-hearted, bookworm Belle and West End star Samuel Wyn-Morris (Les Misérables) as the monstrous Beast.

Back by popular demand is the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory bringing the glamour as Rorina La Plonk along with everyone's favourite Wearside panto comic, the side-splittingly funny Tom Whalley, reinvented as Louis La Plonk.

The double act are back for a fourth year and they’ve become real Empire panto favourites.

Beauty and the Beast is roaring onto Sunderland Empire’s stage from Friday, December 8 – Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Tickets are available online now at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

