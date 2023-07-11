The musical, based on the hit film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, is set to be one of the highlights of the 2024 season when it runs from May 28 to June 8.

Following a hugely successful run in the West End, the tour opens at Birmingham Alexandra Theatre in October this year before hitting the road.

It’s been announced that Amber Davies will star as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/ Mr Thompson, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca.

Amber Davies as Vivian Ward and Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis

Amber Davies, who is also well known for winning Love Island in 2017, can currently be seen in the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre.

Her previous theatre credits include the role of Judy in the Original West End Cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre and on tour, and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s Southbank Centre.

Ore Oduba was most recently seen as Brad Majors in the West End and UK tour of the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, as well as Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired the 1990 hit film.

Ore Oduba as Happy Man/ Mr Thompson,